Rannvijay Singha opens up about investing in 'Shark Tank India' pitch

New Delhi: Rannvijay Singha is best known for his time as a judge on MTV's Roadies, but the actor-anchor was a big hit on Shark Tank India. The successful run of the business reality TV show, which aired on Sony LIV, concluded a while ago, but the buzz surrounding the show is still very much alive.

Fans have followed the careers of the show's judges, or "Sharks," as they are known, as well as the seven-member jury. They have also followed Singha, who served as host. His duties as a host were amusingly tied to delivering Upgrad classes, but he did a lot more than that. Rannvijay, it turns out, invested in one of the pitches.

Rannvijay Singha has recently claimed that he invested in the pitch of a Shark Tank India candidate. Surprisingly, it's also the pitch that got all of the Sharks to invest. Sameer Mirjakar and Viraj Sawant were the pitchers in question. The pair discussed their business plan for a beverage venture. It was impressive enough to attract a large number of investors.

Singha shared the joyful news with a hilarious video on his Instagram account. In it, he posted a video of their successful Shark Tank India pitch, saying, "The Sharks adored them!" "So delighted and excited to say that your boy, i.e. myself, has also invested in Inacan (the brand)," he continued.

