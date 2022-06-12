हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata conferred honorary D.Litt by Maharashtra’s HSNC University

"Ratan Tata is not just an industrialist or a corporate icon, he is a great human being," said Chancellor of the university Bhagat Singh Koshyari.  

Ratan Tata conferred honorary D.Litt by Maharashtra’s HSNC University

New Delhi: Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has been conferred honorary D.Litt. By Maharashtra's second state cluster university, HSNC University, as a mark of appreciation towards his unparalleled contribution for the society. The Governor of Maharashtra and the Chancellor of the university Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded the degree to Tata at a special convocation ceremony of the university held on Saturday.

The university believes that Ratan Tata reflects the philosophy of development, education and upliftment of all, which also resonates with the vision of HSNC University, Mumbai and as a mark of appreciation towards his unparalleled contribution for the society, the university conferred him with its first-ever honorary degree. 

"Ratan Tata is not just an industrialist or a corporate icon, he is a great human being who nurtures values of politeness, humanity and ethics. By accepting the honorary doctorate from HSNC University, Tata has honoured each one of us," Koshyari said in his convocation address. (ALSO READ: Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI to soon let cardholders change phone number, other details from home)

In his acceptance speech, Ratan Tata said, "This university has been constituted with a view of creating young people with the capability to lead our country in the coming future, with honesty, purpose, and responsibility. I am grateful to receive the honorary degree from the university, it means so much to me" (ALSO READ: Facebook sextortion scam: Mumbai Man loses 12.24 lakh in romance fraud! Check 5 tips to stay safe) 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ratan TataTata GroupTata Group Chairman Emeritus
Next
Story

RBL Bank appoints R Subramaniakumar as new MD, CEO

Must Watch

PT11M39S

Prayagraj Violence Updates: Bulldozer will run at Mastermind Javed's house