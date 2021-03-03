Ratan Tata shares founder JRD Tata's picture on twitter on his birth anniversary

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Group was in Jamshedpur on Tuesday (March 2) to celebrate the birth anniversary of the founder Jamsetji Tata.

Ratan Tata shared an old picture with Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata on Twitter. The picture is a major throwback and the duo can be seen standing in front of the statue of founder Jamsetji Tata in Jamshedpur.

My best wishes to all the Tata group companies, the employees & their families on the birth anniversary of our founder, Mr. Jamsetji Tata, who has inspired us with his kindness over the years. This founder’s day has special emotions for me, reminding me of my mentor Mr. JRD Tata pic.twitter.com/GUZCqj9ESk — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 3, 2021

Jamsetji Tata founded a private trading firm in 1868, which is the starting point of the global conglomerate. Jamsetji Tata is a pioneer in the Indian industry and is known as the 'Father of Indian industry'. Tata iron and steel factory was set up by him and it is by far the oldest factory in India.

Ratan Tata is the great-grandson of the Jamsetji Tata. On the other hand, JRD Tata and Ratan Tata belong to different branches of the business family. JRD Tata looked after the Tata group for more than fifty years and then passed on to Ratan Tata.