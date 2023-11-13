trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687622
Raymond MD Gautam Singhania Announces Separation From Wife Nawaz Modi Singhania

|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 04:27 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond on Monday issued a statement to announce separation from his wife, Nawaz Modi Singhania.

Singhania wrote on X that Diwali is not going to be the same for him this year. "This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past. 32 years of being together as a couple, growing as parents and always being a source of strength to each other... we traversed with commitment, resolve, faith as along came the two most beautiful additions of our lives."

“It is my belief that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here on... I am parting ways with her while we will continue to do what is the best for our two precious diamonds Niharika and Nisa," Singhania said in the post.

He added that there has been a lot of rumour mongering and gossip around his family "fanned by not so well wishers".

Earlier media reports said that Nawaz Modi Singhania, wife of Gautam Singhania, was allegedly stopped from attending her husband’s Diwali party in Thane, last week.

Nawaz Modi Singhania reportedly recorded the video of the incident which has gone viral. In the video, Nawaz can be heard saying that she was standing outside JK Gram. Nawaz Modi Singhania alleged that she was invited for the party but now she was not allowed to enter the premises, as per media reports.

