हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paytm

RBI asks Paytm Payments Bank to stop opening new accounts

The bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT system.

RBI asks Paytm Payments Bank to stop opening new accounts

New Delhi: The RBI on Friday asked Paytm Payments Bank to stop opening new accounts amid "material supervisory concerns" observed in the bank.

"Reserve Bank of India has today, in exercise of its powers, inter alia, under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop, with immediate effect, onboarding of new customers," the central bank said in a statement.

The bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT system.

"Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing report of the IT auditors. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank," it said.

Paytm Payments Bank was incorporated in August 2016 and formally began its operations in May 2017 from a branch in Noida.

In December 2020, the RBI had barred HDFC Bank from launching any new digital products or services and issuing new credit cards till the lender resolved recurring tech issues.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PaytmPaytm Payments BankRBIPaytm customers
Next
Story

LIC IPO: Centre to file final IPO papers with SEBI soon, says report

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Delhi MCD Election: Kejriwal speaks on delay of Delhi MCD elections 2022