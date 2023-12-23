trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702194
RBI Imposes A Rs 2 Lakh Penalty On TDCC Bank For...

Examination of the inspection report and all the related correspondence revealed that the TDCC Bank had sanctioned a loan to one of its directors, the release said.

|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 05:40 PM IST|Source: PTI
File Photo

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the Thane District Central Co-operative (TDCC) Bank, for an alleged violation of banking regulations by sanctioning a loan to one of the directors of the bank.

The RBI gave this information in a release issued by its Chief General Manager Yogesh Dayal on Friday. In an order issued on November 28, the RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the TDCC Bank for the violation of sections 20 and 56 of the Banking Regulation (BR) Act, 1949, it said. The penalty was imposed under the powers conferred on the RBI under sections of the BR Act. (Also Read: Oppo A59 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Bank Offers, And More)

The statutory inspection of the bank was conducted by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) about its financial position as of March 31, 2022.

A show-cause notice was then issued to the bank. After considering the bank's reply to the notice and oral submissions made by it during the personal hearing, the RBI concluded that the charge of contravention of the statutory provisions was substantiated, a release issued by said.

