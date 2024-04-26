Read The Inspiring Journey Of Rohini Nilekani Who Mastered The Balancing Act Of Motherhood And Career

New Delhi: Embarking on the journey of balancing motherhood with a career is filled with challenges at every turn. Today we will be talking about Rohini Nilekani, a woman with many talents and a true inspiration for working moms everywhere. From her roles as a journalist, columnist and author to her deep-rooted activism, Rohini has always been driven by a passion for making a difference.

EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy Women’s List 2023

Two decades ago, Rohini Nilekani embarked on her philanthropic journey by providing financial support for young girls. She runs the Akshara Foundation, this organization works tirelessly to make education accessible in government-run primary schools.

She has secured the top spot on the esteemed EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy Women’s List 2023. In 2022, Rohini Nilekani’s generous donations amounted to Rs 1.2 billion. After a year in 2023, her commitment to philanthropy reached new heights as her contributions soared to Rs 1.7 billion.

Earned degree in French literature

Rohini Nilekani hails from Mumbai and embarked on her journey into the world of philanthropy following her education at Elphinstone College where she earned a degree in French literature. Before delving into philanthropy she cultivated her skills in journalism from a prestigious publication.

Balancing Family and Financial Independence

While her husband, Nandan Nilekani was immersed in building Infosys she took on the responsibility of raising their two children, Nihar and Janhavi. Her husband played a pivotal role in building the tech giant with a market capitalization of Rs 619,000. She invested her resources showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and paving her own path to financial independence.

Contributed to children's literature

Rohini Nilekani has made her mark as an author with the release of her first novel named as “Stillborn”. It is a gripping medical thriller published by Penguin books. Her contributions to children's literature include the beloved Sringeri Series, published by Pratham Books, which have captivated young readers with their engaging narratives and vibrant characters.

Arghyam Foundation

Rohini Nilekani's impact spans across various platforms including EkStep, which focuses on improving educational opportunities and the Arghyam Foundation which is dedicated to tackling water and sanitation challenges nationwide.