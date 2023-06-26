Recharge Yourself With A Hot Cup Of Happiness: Delhi Man Brewing Coffee With Innovation Supported By Virat Kohli

Coffee Lovers India: It is well known that cricketer Virat Kohli is very selective about the companies he chooses to represent. To secure Kohli as a brand ambassador, a company must either have a distinguished history or a distinctive promise that fits with Kohli's reputation as a youth hero fascinated with fitness. Therefore, it made a big splash when Kohli began to appear in coffee company commercials in March 2022. After all, professional athletes rarely promote coffee, much less the most marketable sportsperson in India. However, Rage Coffee, which recruited Kohli, is not your typical coffee brand.

What Makes It Different

Rage takes pleasure in being the wise choice for people who are concerned about health and wellness, since the six plant-based ingredients that go into their products balance anxiety, improve stamina and efficiency, prevent bloating and acid reflux, and boost memory and blood flow. Despite the popularity of flavors including Irish Hazelnut, Dark Chocolate, and Butterscotch Delight over time, Rage's original taste, dubbed the 'World's Favourite Flavoured Instant Coffee', is remains among its best-sellers.

Rage: The Beginning

Rage Coffee is 'the world's first plant-based vitamin coffee brand' and was established in 2018 by Bharat Sethi, who also serves as its CEO. To bring the craft coffee experience to the instant and health-conscious generation, their coffee is hand-picked from plantations in Ethiopia and India. Many of Rage's packaging and marketing materials include a 'GOAT', which stands for achievement, a derivative of being in peak mental and physical form, for its customers, known as Ragers. It also serves as a subliminal tribute to Kohli. "Our revenue is derived from areas outside of India's major cities to the tune of 70%. Nearly everyone in the 18–25 age range is familiar with Rage in the Northeast, where we have a big presence", in order to better understand his rivals, Sethi also explains that he spends at least 15 to 20 minutes each day tasting different coffees from various companies.

Options For Non-Drinkers

Rage, which has its headquarters in Delhi and a production site in Haryana, has more than doubled its staff in the previous three years. Currently, Rage products are distributed at 10,000+ touch points throughout India, employing a network of four Carrying and Forwarding Agents (CFAs), 15 stockists, and more than 250 distributors. They are also available on numerous popular online platforms, including their own website. Rage offers a growing number of instant coffee choices in addition to cold brew bags, liquid coffee, ground coffee, and sachet shots, as well as pastries and bars that mimic the flavor of coffee for those who don't consume it.

Every year, the sweltering summer sun drains you of all of your vitality and leaves you feeling exhausted. Need vigour? Yell 'Rage Coffee'! Three new ready-to-drink flavors have been introduced by the Delhi-based FMCG business Caffeine Innovation, providing you with a cool and energizing start to your day. You can get cold coffee in the following three flavors: salted caramel, mocha frappe, and hazelnut latte. The new ready-to-drink cold coffee from Rage Coffee boasts three mouthwatering flavors and a perfect velvety, thick, and creamy texture that is smooth on the palate.