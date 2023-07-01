Rejection Is An Opportunity: After 73 denials, A Gurgaon Woman And IITian Demonstrated Her Success By Amassing A Net Worth Of Rs 2600 Crore

Superwoman Of Indian Start-Ups: In the world of startups, Ruchi Kalra is a 'Superwoman' who has pulled off the incredible accomplishment of launching two unicorn businesses, both of which are successful. She built two unicorn companies worth Rs 52,000 crore, becoming India's most successful startup founder. Together with her spouse, Asish Mohapatra, she launched the companies Ofbusiness and Oxyzo.

Ruchi Kalra: 73 Rejections

The fact that she is in charge of two sizable, profitable companies at a time when large startups are unable to do so speaks volumes about her business acumen. The goal of Kalra's business strategy is to profit from every deal. However, 73 investors turned down the idea of OfBusiness when it first started, but Ruchi Kalra is without a doubt the most successful startup entrepreneur, with a staggering net worth of Rs. 2600 crore. The power-couple continue to manage their businesses profitably despite their obstacles.



Ruchi Kalra: Success Story

Established in 2015 by Ruchi Kalra, OfBusiness is a B2B platform that distributes raw materials, industrial supplies, and other products. The corporation is worth Rs 44,000 crore. She serves as the CEO of Oxyzo Financial Services, the lending division of OfBusiness, which raised $200 million at a $1 billion (Rs 8200 crore) value. Ruchi Kalra and her spouse, Asish Mohapatra, were the first people in India to own and manage two unicorns as a result. Both of her start-ups' offices are located in Gurugram. She runs separate offices in Gurugram with her husband, Asish Mohapatra. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) can access financing through Oxyzo. In India, it has completely altered the financing process. Small and medium-sized firms can apply for loans from them. Customers who make purchases through Oxyzo's marketplace essentially receive financing for their purchases. They are India's most prosperous startup pair.

Ruchi Kalra: Leadership skills

Leadership skills and high intelligence have always characterized Ruchi Kalra, who is a native of Haryana's Gurugram. She received her diploma from IIT Delhi. After graduating, she attended the Indian School of Business (ISB) to earn her MBA, just like her husband. For eight years, Ruchi was a partner at McKinsey. In 2015, she co-founded Ofbusiness. In 2017, she established the Oxyzo business. She and her husband both launched start-ups together. She thinks that expansion and profit have coexisted. She believed that business owners should adhere to all applicable laws while closely monitoring expenses.

Kalra belongs to a rare breed that focuses on standing out from the pack with an unwavering focus on development and profitability in an era of inflated valuations and unicorn clubs. The outcome: OfBusiness and Oxyzo Financial Services, two lucrative unicorns. In a Forbes interview, Kalra discussed how she balances her personal and professional lives. "I'm really health-oriented. He is incredibly growth-oriented. But we are both really focused on being very profit-oriented."