Reliance Communications pays Rs 458.77 cr to Ericsson: Sources

New Delhi: Racing against time to meet the Supreme Court's deadline, Reliance Communications (RCom) has paid Rs 458.77 crore of dues to Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson, according to sources.

Failure to cough up the dues would have meant that RCom Chairman Anil Ambani would have faced a 3-month jail term. Observing there was a 'wilful default', the Supreme Court last month held Ambani guilty of contempt of court and ordered the debt-laden company to clear the dues to Ericsson within four weeks or face a 3-month jail term.

A source in the know said RCom has paid Rs 458.7 crore to Ericsson as per the SC directive, but did not divulge details. However, Ericsson could not be reached for comments.