Reliance Jewels unveils special Valentine’s Day collection 'Beeloved'

MUMBAI: Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2019, Reliance Jewels unveiled their 'Beeloved' collection on Friday. Unlike the conventional red colour and heart-shaped pieces, the newly-launched collection focuses on message and emotions that Valentine’s Day signifies.

The collection offers diamond pendant sets, earrings and rings with the price range starting at Rs 10,000.

“Inspired by the characteristics of a honey bee, the collection is truly dedicated to today’s resilient women who manage to strike a perfect work-life balance combined with strength and energy to surpass all limitations while rejoicing every moment of life. This skilfully crafted collection consists of marvellous Diamond pendant sets, earrings & rings that are specially curated to sparkle one’s special moment with the price range starting at Rs. 10,000/- only,” said the company.

The collection will be exclusively available across all Reliance Jewels flagship showrooms in the country.

Additionally, customers can also choose from a wide range of diamond jewellery at the showrooms – from wedding collections to everyday wear – with upto 20% off on diamond jewellery till February 24, 2019.

Highlighting the launch of this special collection, Mr. Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels said, “We are really excited and thrilled to launch our brand new Valentines Collection “Beeloved” which has been inspired from the physiognomies of Honey Bee and truly dedicated to today’s women who have flawlessly been symbols of strength, dedication and energy. This could be an ideal and unconventional gift for your loved one.”

Reliance Jewels has stores across 60 cities.