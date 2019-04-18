Reliance Jio crosses 300 million subscribers, Rs 15,000 crore EBITDA milestone

New Delhi: Reliance Jio's telecom subscriber base hit crosses 300 million mark on account of a net addition of customers. Jio posted steady subscriber growth with net addition of 26.6 million during the quarter, the company said.

Reliance Jio also touched the Rs 15,000 crore EBITDA milestone while it posted full year net profit of Rs 2,964 crore.

The Full year EBITDA of Reliance Jio rose 2.25 year on year to at Rs 15,102 crore. Quarter on quarter Jio posted EBIDTA of Rs 4,053 crore, rising 13.4 percent.

Reliance Jio is India's largest wireless data subscriber base at 306.7 million as on 31st March 2019. Robust consumer activity at Reliance Jio continues with average monthly consumption of 10.9 GB data and 823 minutes of voice per user during the quarter, the company added.