Renault

Renault offers bumper discount of Rs 40K on Kwid, can buy it for this price - check details

Renault has a host of cashback offers, benefits, loyalty bonuses, corporate discounts for the festive season.

New Delhi: With festive season around the corner, several carmakers have rolled out fresh offers and discounts on cars hoping to make the best out of the festive season.

Renault has a host of cashback offers, benefits, loyalty bonuses, corporate discounts and others. The French carmaker has come up with offers on all three of its models on sale in India: Kwid, Triber and Duster.

For Kwid, the entry-level model comes with benefits of up to Rs 40,000. In this discount offer, a special discount of 9,000 rupees will be given to the rural customers as well as the benefit of interest of 3.99 per cent rate of interest will be given to the customers.

Select variants of the car also get exchange offers of Rs 15,000 and loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000. 

The car is available at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The above-mentioned discounts, benefits and offers are applicable to only those customers who book their vehicles between October 1-31, 2020.

Usuallly a spike in new cars sales is witnessed during this time of the year. Other car makers like Honda, Hyundai, Maruti too have come up with amazing discount offers.

RenaultRenault Kwid
