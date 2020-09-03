ROLBOL: Making the 'Rest of life Best of Life' in every way possible is the most promising project of astute entrepreneur Darshan Sankhala

This incredible project is also looking forward to spreading its wings with its other initiatives after COVID-19.

The world may seem to come to an end, but should we really accept defeat in life so early, just because of the upheaval that is caused by what is known as the global health pandemic? Well, people say that if anything that needs to be achieved in life, first an individual needs to come out of their cocoon and realize his/her potentials, without doubting themselves and most importantly without losing hope, having a sense of self-belief. One such incredible platform that promises people to be their partner for growth and help them not just realize their potentials but also multiply their opportunities in life is "Rest Of Life - Best Of Life", also known as ROLBOL. Astute and dynamic entrepreneur Darshan Sankhala is behind the novel idea and has created the initiative with the conviction to alter people's lives and introduce them to the various opportunities that life has curated for them, waiting for them to explore, through the powerful medium called ROLBOL, his brainchild.

Sankhala is the beacon of hope, who through this motivational platform is working with the sole purpose to improve the lives of people for the better and give them the confidence to take their careers forward through several opportunities that ROLBOL can provide them with. As an entrepreneur, Sankhala is always driven by his work and the contributions he wishes to make in people's lives so that they lead a much happier and fulfilled life.

Talking about the expansion of ROLBOL, which is an independently owned start-up community, it instills trust in people and gives them the confidence that they require to fulfill all their dreams in life, with the help of various robust ROLBOL products. It is a community where people from different walks of life come together under one roof, and benefit from each other in ways more than one.

The expansion of this phenomenal motivational platform has been worked upon by Sankhala lately. For this, he wishes to enlarge ROLBOL Club and blend in well two other products of the platform - ROLBOL Talks and ROLBOL Skills. By bridging these two verticals together, Sankhala is trying to give a new face to the motivational revolution of India.

ROLBOL Talks is where through the power of communication, people come together on a single platform and grow through and with each other, with the help of not just motivational speeches, but also through Failure Talks which also puts light on how individuals have drawn their success in life.

Even amidst a pandemic, Sankhala is leaving no stone unturned to expand this wonderful platform and his ideas which can lead to transforming lives for the better. After COVID-19, Sankhala plans to come up with ROLBOL Skills, which is another one of a kind initiative of the platform where it concerns the educational module for schools and that which is on its way to come up with contemporary courses that aim to benefit people and alter their lives for their betterment and self-development. They would be offering online courses at economical rates, which would provide varied courses, including English speaking, personality development, music, photography, filmmaking, and the many skill development courses as well.

ROLBOL as a unique and unconventional motivational platform, under the leadership of Darshan Sankhala, plans to expand in many more ways in the near future, which would help people to break the shackles of society, realize their true potentials, learn new things and acquire more knowledge, share their life's experiences with others about failure, success, etc. and excel at their respective fields with the help of the remarkable platform of 'Rest Of Life - Best Of Life.

The pandemic may have changed people's lives in ways they never imagined, but ROLBOL, on the other hand, shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel, only if a person takes the first step towards the same to reach their goals and desires in life and turn all their dreams into reality.

