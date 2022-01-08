Royal Green makes history by selling 10 million units

Royal Green, India's most popular whisky, has sold a record-breaking 10 million cases ( 9 ltrs). This achievement is a watershed moment in the history of the homegrown brand. Royal Green, which debuted in 2015, claims to offer high quality goods made by seasoned master blenders, as well as premium Indian grain spirits and international scotch malts at affordable costs.

Royal Green became well-known in Delhi and Haryana, and the brand has spread across India. Royal Green is presently available in 20 Indian states and is also exported to other countries. Royal Green Whisky has a 42.8 percent V/V alcohol content, which is comparable to other brands in its category, and is available in 1L, 75cl, 37.5cl, 18cl, and 9cl bottles. The price range varies from territory to territory across Indian states and union territories due to taxation.

It's no secret that the pandemic has cost every business, including the liquor industry, a lot of money in recent years. While many of its competitors saw a drop in volume, Royal Green maintained its position as the Fastest Growing Millionaire Indian Whisky Brand, as well as the fourth fastest growing whisky in the world, the 26th largest whisky brand in the world, and the 80th largest spirits brand in the world (Source – Millionaire whisky Brands – 2020 by Drinks International).

"We applaud all our consumers, Trade Partners, and Team at ADS who made it possible," Virat Maan, CEO of ADS Spirits, said of reaching this milestone. We began our adventure with a desire to establish a whisky brand that would delight the senses of the consumer, and Royal Green was born. We take great effort to assure the highest quality in each and every ingredient that goes into this blend, as well as ensuring that our product is delivered to the last mile through the proper channels. This milestone achievement has been made possible, I believe, by the ADS team's passion for quality and their will to excel in all areas."

Royal Green unveiled a commemorative campaign with a special commemorative pack packaged with intriguing consumer benefits to mark the occasion. The epidemic was devastating, especially when the second wave arrived. The liquor industry, like all other industries, took a huge hit. It will be fascinating to see how the booze industry responds after the pandemic.