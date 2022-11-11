RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka shares five valuable life lessons; Do you have these qualities?

New Delhi: The chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, is a frequent user of Twitter and publishes a variety of items, including memes and motivational films. In a must-read tweet posted on Tuesday, Harsh Goenka highlighted five wise words of wisdom from his father.

The counsel given to him by his late father Rama Prasad Goenka was revealed by Harsh Goenka. The RPG Group's founder, Rama Prasad Goenka, passed away in 2013. According to Harsh Goenka, he raised his son to be upbeat and happy and to trust people unless they give a reason not to.

Some valuable advice I have received from my father:



1. Be positive and enthusiastic

2. Trust people until they give a reason not to

3. Your happiness depends on your choice of your life partner

4. When you do charity don’t announce it to the world

5. Always be ethical and fair Harsh Goenka (hvgoenka) November 8, 2022

If one follows wise advice, one won't fail in life. The same advice was given to me by my father. And I'm happy to say that I adhere to it religiously," one user said.

Your father must have been a wise man. I am sure he will surely be happy with you wherever he is November 9, 2022

"Father is always a great teacher and a very helpful advisor. These concepts enable you to advance and elevate your status.

Father is always a very valuable guide & teaches right things. These principles help you make progress & make you a person above the ground. Path is difficult in the beginning but later becomes enjoyable . Imagine how many lives you change who come in contact & decide same way. Anil Seth (AnilSet11541728) November 8, 2022

The path starts off challenging but soon becomes fun. Imagine how many people's lives you could influence if they met and made the same choice," a different person added.

I am advising my daughters that when you get married, remember you have not married to be happy but you have married to make your husband's family happy. I am old school. I believe my daughters will get love and respect both if they follow my advise November 8, 2022

"Good advice. We appreciate you sharing with us, another person said.