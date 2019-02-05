Rs 5 lakh prize money for SBI - Predict for Bank 2019 hackathon: Check eligibility, application dates

New Delhi: State Bank of India has come out with the SBI - Predict for Bank 2019 hackathon contest, wherein winners can get prize money of upto Rs 5 lakh.

Important dates to remember

The Hackathon will be conducted in 2 phases spanning over 5 weeks:

Ideathon Phase – Idea Submission: Between January 24 – February 07

Hackathon Phase - Prototype Development: February 12 – March 05

Prize Money

Rs 5 Lakh for 1st prize winner

Rs 4 Lakh for 2nd price winner

Registration details:

You can click this link to register yourself for the hackathon.



Under the contest, each participant will have to provide idea with process flow on how to develop a predictive analytics model that will most accurately foresee and predict corporate customer loan default using the publicly available data (e.g. news, blogs, forums, websites, court/arbitration center judgements, social media, stock exchanges, SEBI, rating agencies etc), SBI said.

Each shortlisted team will be given with 20 names of SBI Corporate Customers (chosen randomly) in the Hackathon Phase and the team will have to give the probability of default over next 6 months of these customers using publicly available data.

Participants whose predictions come closest to the truest i.e. best correlated with real timeframe of 6 months will be awarded. The analytical models can then be used in the bak for generating Early Warning Signals. Hence, the winners will be declared 6 months after the submission of Hackathon Phase Model/Prototype.