Sachin Tendulkar makes strategic investment in cricket NFT platform Rario

New Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has made strategic investment in cricket NFT platform Rario, the company has announced. This partnership not only involves Sachin as a strategic investor but also allows fans from around the world to own his digital collectibles exclusively on Rario.com, it added.

Rario claims to be the world's first officially licensed digital cricket collectibles platform, has partnered with the legendary cricketer Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to enter the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market.

"Sachin continues to hold a special place in the hearts of billions in India and worldwide, and his fan base continues to grow from generation to generation. With the help of this collaboration, Tendulkar's fans' now have the chance to own digital collectibles of their favourite player and use them across multiple utilities that follow," a company statement said.

Many legendary and upcoming cricketers are already exclusively on the Rario's platform including Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, it added.

Sachin Tendulkar, speaking on the partnership said, “It is exciting to see NFT technology bringing fans closer to sports, giving them an opportunity to treasure their favourite moments."

“...partnering with the Master Blaster with him investing in Rario is a surreal feeling. It is a testament to our vision of making fandom more accessible. A world where stars don’t just exist on a distant flickering screen or in a crowded stadium, and fans don’t get to be passive observers but active participants," Rario Co-Founder and CEO, Ankit Wadhwa said.