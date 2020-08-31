Samsung launches new range of wind-free AC in India with PM 1.0 filter

New Delhi: Consumer electronics brand Samsung on Monday launched its new range of Wind-Free ACs, touted to be India’s first air conditioners with PM 1.0 filtration capability.

“With this, the new ACs can filter dust particles up to 0.3 micron in size and also sterilize virus and bacteria using an electrostatic charger, providing the cleanest and purest air in your homes and offices,” the company said in a statement.

The new Wind-Free ACs will be available in three models – 1-Way Cassette, 4-Way Cassette and 360 Cassette with prices starting at Rs 90,000 (GST additional). These are available across offline retail and online channels.

The new line-up of Indoor Units are designed to provide clean and pure air to homes as well as hospitals, hotels, malls, restaurants and retail among other establishments, Samsung said.

“Equipped with PM 1.0 Filter, the new range of Wi-Fi enabled ACs not only provide clean and breathable air but also come with Samsung’s proprietary Wind-Free cooling technology that delivers cooler indoor climate and optimal energy efficiency without the discomfort of direct cold airflow. The new Wind-Free models leverage a sophisticated detection system with advanced sensors and a display that provides users with precise information about cooling and air quality conditions,” the company said.

These ACs are equipped with a 4-step display, a PM 1.0 sensor and three different types of filters. The Pre-Filter tackles large dust particles, the Deodorization Filter eliminates unpleasant odors and the PM 1.0 Filter has an electrostatic charger to capture and sterilize ultra-fine dust up to 0.3 microns. The sterilization performance has been certified by British multinational assurance, inspection, product testing, and certification company Intertek.

The Wi-Fi enabled Wind-Free ACs allow users to operate their air conditioners remotely. The new range of ACs are available in three panel variants – 1-way Cassette for unilateral air flow, 4-way Cassette for a synchronized air flow in four directions and 360 Cassette for omni-directional airflow. Delivering exceptional performance, the new range of Air Conditioners can reduce air pollution.