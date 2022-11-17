topStoriesenglish
Sandhya Devanathan appoints as new Meta India head and Vice President -- Details Inside

Nov 17, 2022
  • Sandhya Devanathan will be Meta India new head.
  • Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigned last month.
  • Two day back, WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India Director Public Policy Rajiv Aggarwal quit.

New Delhi: Tech giant Meta has announced to appoint Sandhya Devanathan as the new Head and Vice President for its India division. Last month, Meta India head Ajit Mohan had given its resignation to join the rival social media firm Snap. As per reports, Devanathan will take over the incharge from January 1, 2023.

“Devanathan will focus on bringing the organization’s business and revenue priorities together to serve its partners and clients, while continuing to support the longterm growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India,” Meta said in a statement.

The company has seen some high-profile exits in the last few days including WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Director Public Policy Rajiv Aggarwal.

Devanathan's appointment comes at a time when Facebook is facing regulatory challenges in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration tightening laws governing Big Tech companies.

Who is Sandhya Devanathan?

She has joined the firm in 2016 and helped to build the company’s Singapore and Vietnam businesses.

Meta also shifts the reporting hierarchy for the firm by making India executive to report to Asia-Pacific VP Dan Neary instead directly to the US leadership.

Meta recently sacked 11,000 employees

The organisation head Mark Zuckerberg has recently announced to sack 11,000 employees globally in several divisions amid faltering revenue. The step aims to cut the company’s expenditure and restructure its business model.

(With Reuters Inputs)

