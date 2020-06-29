SBI customer warning! 2 million users may be at risk of phishing attacks in these cities

New Delhi: The State Bank of India has said that it is suspecting that 2 million users could come under possible cyber attack by online crooks using 2 the COVID-19 bait in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

These cyber criminals may use Covid-19 as bait to steal personal and financial information.

SBI tweeted,

Attention! It has come to our notice that a cyber attack is going to take place in major cities of India. Kindly refrain yourself from clicking on emails coming from ncov2019@gov.in with a subject line Free COVID-19 Testing. pic.twitter.com/RbZolCjLMW — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 21, 2020

SBI has issued an advisory saying, "We have received a worrying report from CERT-In that the phishing attack is expected to be carried out by cybercriminals using the suspicious email - ncov2019@gov.in from 21st June."

"The cybercriminals are claiming to have a 2 million individual/citizen's email IDs and are planning to send email with subject "Free COVID-19 Testing" inciting personal details from the residents of following cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad," SBI said.

The alert came after the government on June 20 warned of a major upcoming phishing attack which promises free Covid-19 testing across India.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had issued an advisory warning that the potential phishing attacks could impersonate government agencies, departments and trade bodies. It stated, "Phishing campaign is expected to impersonate government agencies, departments and trade associations who have been tasked to oversee the disbursement of the government fiscal aid."