हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State Bank of India

SBI Q2 Net Profit surges 67%, bank registers highest quarterly Net Profit of Rs 7,627 crores

The bank's Operating Profit increased by 9.84% YoY to Rs 18,079 crores in Q2FY22 from Rs 16,460 crores in Q2FY21.

SBI Q2 Net Profit surges 67%, bank registers highest quarterly Net Profit of Rs 7,627 crores

New Delhi: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday registered its highest quarterly Net Profit of Rs 7,627 crores in for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of decline in bad loans. This represents increase of 66.73% Year on Year.

The bank's Operating Profit increased by 9.84% YoY to Rs 18,079 crores in Q2FY22 from Rs 16,460 crores in Q2FY21. (Also read: SBI launches pre-approved 2-wheeler loan on YONO, EMI as low as Rs 2,560 per lakh)

Fully provided Rs 7,418 crores due to change in family pension rules, even as regulator granted dispensation to amortise in 5 years. The lender's Net Interest Income for Q2FY22 increased by 10.65% YoY.

Domestic NIM for Q2FY22 at 3.50%, has increased by 16 bps YoY. · Total Deposits grew at 9.77% YoY. Current Account Deposits grew by 19.20% YoY and Saving Bank Deposits grew by 10.55% YoY. Whole Bank Advances grew by 6.17% YoY, mainly driven by Personal Retail Advances (15.17% YoY) and Foreign Office Advances (16.18% YoY). Domestic Advances Growth stood at 4.61% YoY.

Home loan, which constitutes 24% of Bank’s domestic advances, has grown by 10.74% YoY. · Including the growth in Corporate Bonds / CPs, the loan book has grown by 6.21% YoY. Net NPA ratio at 1.52% is down 7 bps YoY. Gross NPA ratio at 4.90% is down 38 bps YoY.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State Bank of IndiaSBIQ2
Next
Story

IndiGo operates maiden Bhubaneswar-Jaipur, Bhopal-Raipur direct flight service

Must Watch

PT1M48S

Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to hold review meeting through video conferencing