SBI

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Over 400 vacancies announced; check job details, last date of application

SBI has announced more than 400 vacancies for various posts inviting online application before July 13.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Over 400 vacancies announced; check job details, last date of application

New Delhi: State Bank of India has announced notifications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers on both regular and contract basis.

SBI has announced more than 400 vacancies for various posts inviting online application before July 13. Eligible candidates can apply by going to the SBI website at sbi.co.in/careers.

Here are the details of posts announced by SBI under different advertisement numbers

Product Manager: Total post 6

Manager (Data Analyst): Total post 2

Manager (Digital Marketing): Total post 1

SME Credit Analyst: Total post 20

Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata: Total post 3

Sr. Executive (Digital Relations): Total post 2

Sr. Executive (Analytics): Total post 2

Sr. Executive (Digital Marketing): Total post 2

Executive (FI & MM): Total post 241

Sr. Executive (Social Banking & CSR): Total post 85

Banking Supervisory Specialist: Total post 1

Manager –Anytime Channel: Total post 1

Deputy Manager (IS Audit): Total post 8

Chief Officer (Security : Total post 1        

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing): Total post 1

Chief Manager (Special situation Team): Total post 3

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing): Total post 3

Head (Product, Investment & Research) (FRESH VACANCIES): Total post 1

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) (FRESH VACANCIES): Total post 1

Central Research Team (Support)(FRESH VACANCIES): Total post 1

Investment Officer (FRESH VACANCIES): Total post 9

Project Development Manager (Technology)(FRESH VACANCIES): Total post 1

Relationship Manager (BACKLOG VACANCIES): Total post 48

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) (BACKLOG VACANCIES): Total post 3

Important Dates to remember

SBI has said that the process of Registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

Candidates are required to upload all required documents (Brief Resume, ID proof, Age proof, Educational qualification, Experience, PWD Certificate (If applicable), etc.) failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

In case more than one candidate scores same marks as cut-off marks in the final merit list (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked in the merit according to their age in descending order, SBI said.

