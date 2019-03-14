हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SC

SC asks ex-Ranbaxy promoters to apprise how they'll comply with Rs 3500 cr arbitral award

The bench asked the Singh brothers to appear before it on March 28 and submit the plan.

SC asks ex-Ranbaxy promoters to apprise how they&#039;ll comply with Rs 3500 cr arbitral award

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh to apprise it how they propose to comply with the Rs 3500 crore arbitral award passed against them by a Singapore tribunal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Googi asked the Singh brothers, who were present in the court, to consult their financial and legal advisors and give a concrete plan on how they will comply with the tribunal's order.

"It is not about individual honour but it doesn't look good for the country's honour. You were the flag bearers of the pharmacare industry and it doesn't look good that you are appearing in court," the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said.

The bench asked the Singh brothers to appear before it on March 28 and submit the plan, saying "hopefully it will be the last time you are appearing in the court".

The apex court was hearing the plea of Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo which is seeking to recover Rs 3,500 crore, awarded to it by a Singapore tribunal in its case against Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.

Tags:
SCRanbaxyMalvinder SinghShivinder Singh
Next
Story

Azim Premji earmarks Rs 52,750 crore to philanthropy

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Watch top 10 election stories