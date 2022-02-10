SC gives last chance to Vijay Mallya to appear before court, next hearing on February 24

New Delhi: Supreme Court adjourns for Feb 24 a contempt case against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, granting him 2 weeks time as the last opportunity to appear before it personally or through counsel

“If he fails to do so, the court will take the case to a logical conclusion,” the court said.

Meanwhile Mallya faces prospect of bailiffs knocking on doors of his luxury London home any time now. The Embattled liquor tycoon is based in Britain for over five years. A British court ruled that a bank pursuing its unpaid dues can take charge of the high value property.

The 65-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss intends to appeal against the ruling on Tuesday, when a High Court procedural judge concluded that Mallya's position in the matter was completely hopeless at the end of an extended stay from eviction due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mallya is wanted in India to face fraud and money laundering charges and remains on bail in the UK while a confidential legal process is completed.

After his extradition to India was ordered by the UK government in February 2019, Mallya went on to exhaust all legal avenues to contest the order in British courts. The businessman is now believed to be relying on an application seeking political asylum in the UK.

With Agencies Inputs

