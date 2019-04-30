close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

SC rules against 63 Moons-NSEL merger

The apex court allowed an appeal against a Bombay High Court order that upheld the merger decision.

SC rules against 63 Moons-NSEL merger

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against the government decision to merge 63 Moons with crisis ridden and loss making National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL).

The apex court allowed an appeal against a Bombay High Court order that upheld the merger decision.

"We have allowed the appeal," said a bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Vineet Saran in their judgment setting aside the High Court order.

Justice Nariman said that the bench has set down certain norms that includes the objective criteria and public interest for taking recourse to such a merger.

The 63 Moons had moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's verdict giving nod to the government decision to merge it with its loss making subsidiary NSEL.

Tags:
Supreme Court63 MoonsNational Spot Exchange Limited63 Moons-NSEL merger
Next
Story

MS Dhoni moves Supreme Court over 'cheating' by Amrapali Group

Must Watch

PT12M54S

Zee Exclusive: Watch exclusive talk of Zee News with East Delhi's BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir