Scammer shares Important Cyber Security Advice To Man: Paytm’s CEO Vijay Sharma Reacts

New Delhi: Whatsapp scams are very common nowadays. When we receive unknown fishy files and links our first reaction is often to immediately block the other person. However, in an unusual case, an X user named Chetty Arun encountered a scammer and decided to have a conversation with him. He first thought to connect with him on a call but later ended up chatting with him.

The conversation between the two took an unexpected and heartwarming twist as the scammer ended up congratulating him on his upcoming wedding and shared valuable cybersecurity advice. The X user decided to share the threads of the screenshots of his whatsapp chat with the scammer. (Also Read: Zomato Hit With Rs 11.81 Crore GST Demand And Penalty Order)

In the screenshots, the scammer surprisingly opens up to Arun and explains the method of using APK files to gain control over the victim's phone. Towards the end of the conversation the scammer unexpectedly wishes Arun good luck. (Also Read: Nike Layoffs: Company To Fire More Than 700 Employees At Oregon Headquarters)

“I spoke with yet another scammer today. I don't know why I do this, but here we go. It all started with a few annoying Whatsapp messages trying to scam me. But we ended up wishing each other good luck “ posted X user Arun Chetty.

I spoke with yet another scammer today. I don't know why I do this, but here we go.



It all started with a few annoying Whatsapp messages trying to scam me. But we ended up wishing each other good luck



1/n pic.twitter.com/Sm49J5XtNW April 19, 2024

Vijay Sharma the CEO of Paytm acknowledged the surprisingly helpful advice given by the scammer. He retweeted the post and stated, “You won’t stop till you read this full thread !”

You won’t stop till you read this full thread ! https://t.co/FD7yX69Xri — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 19, 2024

Take a look at the reactions of X users to the post:

One user commented, “I swear this was more entertaining than any comedy show”

Another one wrote, “This was too good but also should be shared for public awareness.”

Third user praised, “Terrific ability to converse @ChettyArun and thanks for posting the informative thread.”

“We love everything about this thread! Education and still being a human.” stated fourth user.