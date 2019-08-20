Sebi brings stricter penalty for non-compliance of norms

Mumbai: Securities market regulator Sebi on Monday came out with stringent norms for regulatory disclosures by listed firms.

A Sebi circular on "non-compliance with certain provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018" issued on Monday prescribes a penalty of Rs 20,000 per day on those listed companies which fail to comply with certain provisions of the ICDR.

The amount of fine realised will be credited to the "Investor Protection Fund" of the stock exchange concerned, the circular added.