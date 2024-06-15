Advertisement
WELLS FARGO

Several Employees Of THIS Bank Fired Over Fake Keyboard Activity And Mouse Jiggling: Details Here

Banks and several finance companies in the US now require employees to work in the office full-time. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Several Employees Of THIS Bank Fired Over Fake Keyboard Activity And Mouse Jiggling: Details Here File Photo

New Delhi: Wells Fargo, the third largest bank in the United States has fired or accepted resignations from more than a dozen employees who are accused of faking keyboard activity to appear productive while working remotely. All the employees involved were part of the wealth and investment management unit.

According to disclosures filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra), they were “discharged after a review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work,” (Also Read: Advance Tax First Instalment Payment: Find Out Who Has To Pay, Consequences Of Missing Payment)

Meanwhile, the employees were found to have used devices and software known as "mouse movers" or "mouse jigglers" to mimic activity. These gadgets can be bought on Amazon.com at a low cost, were mentioned in report. "Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behavior," a spokesperson told, as reported by Reuters. (Also Read:EPF Withdrawal Update: EPFO Discontinues Covid-19 Advance Facility – Check Details)

Banks and several finance companies in the US now require employees to work in the office full-time. Major companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. brought their workers back to the office soon after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Wells Fargo waited longer than its rivals to make this move.

Wells Fargo in 2022 started encouraging employees to return to office under a “hybrid flexible model.” Now, the bank is gradually changing its policy and asking staff to be in the office at least three days a week.

