हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Group

Severe blow to Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, Tata Group snatches BigBasket from Alibaba

Chinese internet giant Alibaba has about 30 percent stake in BigBasket. The deal provides an exit route for a host of investors of BigBasket, including Chinese billionaire Jack Ma-controlled Alibaba.  The eGrocery market has grown 60 percent from the calendar year 2020 and is expected to grow 41-49 per cent by the first half of CY21, according to the latest data provided by homegrown consulting firm RedSeer.

Severe blow to Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, Tata Group snatches BigBasket from Alibaba

New Delhi: Tata group is acquiring 68 percent stake in online grocery platform BigBasket for around Rs 9,500 crore.

Chinese internet giant Alibaba has about 30 percent stake in BigBasket. The deal provides an exit route for a host of investors of BigBasket, including Chinese billionaire Jack Ma-controlled Alibaba.

News Agency PTI said, when contacted to confirm the development, Tata group, BigBasket and Alibaba declined to comment. It is understood that Tata group's acquisition puts the enterprise value of BigBasket at over Rs 13,500 crore, PTI added.

The eGrocery market has grown 60 percent from the calendar year 2020 and is expected to grow 41-49 per cent by the first half of CY21, according to the latest data provided by homegrown consulting firm RedSeer.

In March 2019, BigBasket had raised USD 150 million from Mirae, Alibaba and CDC Group, which placed the Bengaluru-based company in the unicorn club (companies with valuation of USD 1 billion and above).

Live TV

#mute

Founded in 2011, BigBasket operates in 25 Indian cities. It competes with SoftBank-backed Grofers as well as Amazon India and Flipkart.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata GroupBigbasketAlibaba
Next
Story

Tatas to acquire 68% stake in BigBasket for Rs 9,500 crore

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Bollywood Breaking: Union Minister Smriti Irani reacts on Pakistan's 'Pavri girl'