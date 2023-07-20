'Shaan Na Jaye': A Billionaire Who Was Once Richer Than Mukesh Ambani Went Bankrupt, Owns One Of India's Costliest Homes, Estimated Value Rs 5,000 Crore

Reliance News: Anil Dhirubhai Ambani is the chairman of the Reliance Group and an Indian businessman who was formerly a billionaire. He was the sixth-richest person in the world at one point, with a net worth of $42 billion. Over the years, the value of his older brother Mukesh Ambani's holdings has likewise steadily increased. With a net worth of $88 billion, Mukesh is currently the richest person in India. According to media reports, Anil's net worth has been reduced to zero or somewhat less as a result of his business venture's terrible set of events. Their late father, Dhirubhai Ambani, was also a well-known business magnate. After his death, disagreements about how to divide the vast family estate started to grow. The following incidents led to billionaire Anil Ambani's downfall over a period of several years.

17-Story Anil Ambani Residence

Ambani was in the prime of his career in 2008. He had also developed wonderful relationships with a number of important politicians and movie personalities. In order to compete with his brother's opulent house, Antilia, he also began construction of his dream home, Abode. Abode is the name of the magnificent 17-story Anil Ambani residence, which is situated on Pali Hill. The estimated cost of the Anil Ambani residence, which is around Rs. 5000 crore, places it among the most expensive homes in India. The younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, resides there with his mother, Kokila Ben Ambani, his wife, the former actress Tina Munim Ambani, his two sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, as well as his daughter-in-law, Krisha Shah. The home is a huge 16,000-square-foot house.



Abode: A 5,000 Crore Mansion

A place where you dwell is what the word "Abode" means. The interior décor of this opulent 17-story tower cost crores, and a foreign decorator was hired to do it. The building is about 66 meters tall. Anil Ambani reportedly sought to raise the mansion to 150 meters, but he was unable to obtain the necessary approval from the authorities. Abode has a number of luxurious amenities, including a gym, a helipad, a parking area, a lounge area showcasing Ambani's vehicle collections, and much more. Anil Ambani reportedly owns numerous high-end vehicles, including Rolls Royce, Lexus XUV, Porsche, Audi Q7, and Mercedes GLK350. However, when a UK court questioned him about his fleet of vehicles, he responded that he only had one vehicle.

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia: Costliest House

Antilia, which belongs to Reliance Industries founder Mukesh Ambani, is not only the most expensive property in India but also tops the list of the most expensive houses in the entire world. Antilia, a 27-story skyscraper with a height of 568 feet, is located on one of Mumbai's priciest streets, Altamount Road. The second-tallest private building in India is JK House, which belongs to Gautam Singhania, the chairman of the Raymond Group, and is situated on the same road as Antilia. The 30-story JK House, with its estimated price tag of Rs. 6,000 crore, has a contemporary living area, two swimming pools, and five floors of exclusive parking for the most expensive automobiles in the world.

Anil Ambani: Downfall

Anil Ambani had no idea that the high point of his successful business career was about to end. His actions in taking his older brother to court rather than reaching a settlement amicably within the family led to his downfall. The billionaire was last heard defending himself against three Chinese banks' lawsuits. In 2012, these banks gave him a sizable loan of $680 million. He was required to return around $100 million in accordance with a London court's order within six weeks. Anil Ambani tried to fend off the banks by claiming that he was out of valuable assets to sell and get the cash.

Anil Ambani, a billionaire who was once the sixth richest man on earth, went from having a net worth of $42 billion to having none in just a few short years. However, despite being in financial difficulty, Anil Ambani knows how to live large. His opulent home is valued at a whopping Rs. 5,000 crore.