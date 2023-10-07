trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672279
Shark Tank India Season 3: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Joins As New Shark After Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal

Deepinder Goyal and Ritesh Agarwal will join Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal as Sharks for Shark Tank India season 3.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The excitement surrounding Shark Tank India Season 3 is growing, especially with the addition of prominent startup founders like Ritesh Agarwal from OYO. Another notable figure, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, has been spotted in the promotional image for the upcoming season. Confirming his role as a Shark alongside Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal mentioned that he's participating to learn, step out of his comfort zone, and contribute his unique insights to something exciting.

Deepinder Goyal expressed, "All growth comes from discomfort…This is turning out to be a weekend well spent outside of Zomato," in his X account.

Deepinder Goyal and Ritesh Agarwal will join Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal as Sharks for Shark Tank India season 3. While there aren't specific details about the broadcast date of the new season on SonyLiv, reports suggest that it will be available for streaming on SonyLIV soon.

The previous two seasons of Shark Tank India were highly successful, generating significant buzz and viewership. The series is based on the format of Shark Tank USA, where founders and entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of "Sharks" who are themselves founders or executives of well-known startups. These Sharks evaluate the pitches and decide whether or not to invest in the presented ventures.

