Shark Tank India Sees Bumper Investment; Over Rs 100 Crore Funds Secured In Season 1 And 2: Report

New Delhi: Most startups that appeared on Sark Tank India Season 1 secured deals 6X greater in value from outside investors within a span of 1.5 years, a recent report by Redseer Strategy Consultants has said.

"The investments in both seasons totaled INR ~1.06 Bn, with the F&B sectors receiving the biggest share of the pie. Most of the deals made on the show had one shark onboard; however, it never happened that all the sharks invested in a single business," the report added.

The report added that 90 percent of the pitched ideas were centered on consumer-facing concepts, while the rest were B2B.



"Most startups that appeared on the show secured deals 6 times greater in value from outside investors within a span of 1.5 years. Their current valuation is also 2.5X greater than what they were valued on Shark Tank season 1," commented Kanishka Mohan, partner at Redseer.

Following up on companies that either secured a deal or were rejected on Shark Tank season 1, the Redseer strategy consultants found that 27 startups successfully secured funds from external investors regardless of whether they scored a deal, dropped out, or got rejected on the show. In all, most startups that appeared on the show fared well afterward, securing better deals and increasing valuations.

Commenting on the high rate of conversion on the B2B deals on the show, Kanishka Mohan added, “Out of the 19 deals, 10 came from the healthcare and manufacturing sectors. Majority of B2B deals were made by Namita & Peyush, having expertise in healthcare & manufacturing sectors respectively”.

The report further said that Aman Gupta was the most active shark securing 70 deals with a total investment of Rs 246 million. Closely behind Aman were Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar securing 67 and 62 deals, with total investments of Rs 215.5 million and Rs 206.6 million, respectively.

Six out of a total of eight sharks who appeared on the show preferred businesses in the Food & Beverages industry, while the remaining preferred to invest in healthcare.