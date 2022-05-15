Shark Tank India: Sippline founder subtly hits back at Ashneer Grover -- Watch

New Delhi: Shark Tank India provided a platform for tens of startups to showcase their products and services, besides, of course, providing them with an opportunity to raise capital from sharks (aka show investors) for their next leg of growth. Several startups on the show were able to impress the sharks while many others won the hearts of the TV audience with their efforts and dedication. However, a few of them were brutally mocked on the show by the sharks for their alleged stupid ideas or laid-back founders. One such startup was Sippline, which makes drinking shields for glasses.

To remember, Sippline faced extreme criticism from all the investors on the show, with BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover roasting the founder and his idea the most during the pitch. Sippline founder Rohit Warrier faced all the heat and left the show with no offers in hand.

“Bhai kya kar raha hai yar tu (Brother, what are you doing)” were Grover’s first words when Warrier had finished pitching his product. The former BharatPe CEO even questioned how the idea came to his head, adding it’s the worst product that he has ever seen in his life and neither he wishes to see. “Mereko bhagwan utha le ye itna ganda product hai,” he said.

Now, in a video, Warrier is seen to be taking a dig at Grover’s comments. In the video shared on the social media platform Instagram, he can be seen explaining how Sippline protects against germs and unhygienic glasses.

“Hey bhagwan utha le mujhe,” he said in the video, adding that he was just joking. His comment indeed appears to have come in response to what Ashneer had said after seeing his product.