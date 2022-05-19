New Delhi: The recently concluded Shark Tank India season 1 got everyone talking about the show that gave more power to startups and the entrepreneurial spirit of Indians. The show featured several startup founders as sharks aka investors, including Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder of BharatPe, Founder and CEO of People Group – Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics chief Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CMO of boAt -- Aman Gupta, Executive Director at Emcure Pharma -- Namita Thapar, Co-Founder & CIO of Mamaearth -- Ghazal Alagh and Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com -- Peyush Bansal. A few of the show investors recently met in what could be seen as a fun reunion.

Vineeta Singh shared a glimpse of the reunion on her Instagram profile. “Outside the tank, nothing beats the warmth of my incredible co-sharks This is really the best part of @sharktank.india,” she said in the caption of the post.

In the photos, one can see Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal. Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh too attended the reunion. Besides the Shark Tank India judges, there were other members that attended the reunion hosted by Vineeta Singh.

"Thank you @peyushbansal @nidhimittal1307 for the epic reunion and @ashneer.grover @madsj30 for your warmest hospitality! Great to hang with @boatxaman @piadagger @ghazalalagh @varunalagh @namitathapar & mega missed @agmittal @anchalkumar24 ❤PC: @novellatales," she added. In the messages section, Grover said, "It's your home - you are most welcome anytime".

A few days ago, Grover had revealed that Vineeta was his junior in IIM. "We never spoke but had exchanged flirtatious glances. She was one of those 'hot juniors," he had said during his lecture at Lovely Professional University.