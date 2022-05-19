हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shark Tank India

Shark Tank’s Vineeta Singh has a fun reunion with Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal: Watch

Shark Tank India's judges, including Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Ghazal Alagh. 

Shark Tank’s Vineeta Singh has a fun reunion with Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal: Watch
Image Source: Vineeta Singh/N O V E L L A

New Delhi: The recently concluded Shark Tank India season 1 got everyone talking about the show that gave more power to startups and the entrepreneurial spirit of Indians. The show featured several startup founders as sharks aka investors, including Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder of BharatPe, Founder and CEO of People Group – Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics chief Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CMO of boAt -- Aman Gupta, Executive Director at Emcure Pharma -- Namita Thapar, Co-Founder & CIO of Mamaearth -- Ghazal Alagh and Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com -- Peyush Bansal. A few of the show investors recently met in what could be seen as a fun reunion. 

Vineeta Singh shared a glimpse of the reunion on her Instagram profile. “Outside the tank, nothing beats the warmth of my incredible co-sharks This is really the best part of @sharktank.india,” she said in the caption of the post. 

In the photos, one can see Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal. Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh too attended the reunion. Besides the Shark Tank India judges, there were other members that attended the reunion hosted by Vineeta Singh. 

“Thank you @peyushbansal @nidhimittal1307 for the epic reunion and @ashneer.grover @madsj30 for your warmest hospitality! Great to hang with @boatxaman @piadagger @ghazalalagh @varunalagh @namitathapar & mega missed @agmittal @anchalkumar24 ❤PC: @novellatales,” she added. In the messages section, Grover said, “It’s your home - you are most welcome anytime”. Also Read: Ratan Tata's Electric Nano: All you need to know about this customised EV

A few days ago, Grover had revealed that Vineeta was his junior in IIM. “We never spoke but had exchanged flirtatious glances. She was one of those ‘hot juniors,” he had said during his lecture at Lovely Professional University. Also Read: Good news for FD investors! HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates, check new FD rates

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shark Tank IndiaShark TankAshneer GroverAman GuptaPeyush BansalGhazal Alagh.
Next
Story

Phonepe to acquire wealth management platforms Wealthdesk, Open IQ for $75 million

Must Watch

PT11M48S

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1 year jail in road rage case