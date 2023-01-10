topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty to make a killing in Mamaearth IPO

Keeping aside the unrealistic high revenue multiple valuation of the Mamaearth IPO, angel investors are going to multiply their investment with this IPO.

Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:09 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Shilpa Shetty to make a killing in Mamaearth IPO

New Delhi: Angel investors, including Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, stand to make a killing in the forthcoming IPO of Mamaearth as the company is being valued at Rs 24,000 crore.

Sources said keeping aside the unrealistic high revenue multiple valuation of the Mamaearth IPO, angel investors are going to multiply their investment with this IPO.

"The reported valuation for the Mamaearth IPO is at Rs 24,000 crore which is almost 25x FY22 revenues and 1600x FY22 profits (PE). These are incredibly premium valuations compared to established brands like Marico or Dabur that trade between 50x to 60x PE with legacy brands and deep offline distribution," a source said.

Sources said investors have already burnt their fingers in IPOs like PayTm, Nykaa, Zomato and assorted smaller issuances.

Angel investor Devansh Lakhani, Director and Startup Fundraising Expert of Lakhani Financial Service has provided a blow-by-blow account of Mamaearth's lukewarm profit run in a LinkedIn post, Indian Retailer reported.

"In FY23, H1 the company made a sale of Rs 684 crore with a marketing spend of Rs 272 crore. This gives them an ROI of 2.5 which isn't that alluring. The company recorded a restated cumulative profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3.67 crore in the first and second quarters of FY23, according to filings filed with the SEBI. I doubt that investors would be interested in investing in a company that is worth 1,000 times its profit," Lakhani stated.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case