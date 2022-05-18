New Delhi: Former Tata Group Chairperson Ratan Tata is known for his simplicity and humility. In yet another incident showing how simple life he lives, the Indian industrialist was seen arriving at the Taj Hotel in a Tata Nano with no bodyguards or security guards. Despite him being one of the popular and wealthy industrialists, he was only escorted by the hotel staff in his small Tata Nano.

For the unversed, Taj Hotels’ parent company Indian Hotels Company Limited and Nano manufacturer, Tata Motors, are part of the salt-to-software conglomerate, the Tata Group.

Ratan Tata recently shared a post on what was the motivation behind launching Nano in India. “What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads,” he said in an Instagram post.

“One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it had taught me to doodle when I was free. At first we were trying to figure out how to make two wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano, was always meant for all our people,” he had added.

Meanwhile, Tata, 84, recently made a rare speech, saying that he dedicates his "last years to health". "I dedicate my last years to health. Make Assam a state that recognizes & is recognized by all," Ratan Tata said. Also Read: 'I am truly sorry,' says Vedantu CEO as edtech firm fires over 420 employees

"Today is a very important day in the history of Assam," Tata said. "It is a day that raises Assam in the standards of healthcare and treatment of cancer," Tata added. "None of this have been taken place if this would not have been possible by efforts of the our Chief Minister and Honorable Prime Minister," Tata said. Also Read: Investment tips: What percentage of your income should be reserved for insurance? Read what expert says