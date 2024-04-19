New Delhi: The Singapore government has ordered for the recall of India's Everest Fish Curry Masala over concerns of Ethylene Oxide, considered not suitable for human consumption.

Ethylene Oxide is commonly used for fumigation of agricultural produce that helps in preventing microbial contamination. The regulations in Singapore allows for usage of ethylene oxide in the sterilization of spices. However, the elevated levels of the pesticide found in Everest Fish Curry Masala is posing a potential health hazard to consumers, authorities in the city-state have reckoned.

“Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food. It can be used to fumigate agricultural products to prevent microbial contamination. Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices” Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has said.

Since the amount of Ethylene Oxide present in Everest Fish Curry Masala exceeded the permissible limit, the authorities have ordered Sp Muthiah and Sons Pvt Ltd, the importer of the product, to recall the same.

"Although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long term exposure may lead to health issues. Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible. Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries," Singapore Food Agency has said.

Product maker Everest has not yet issued any official statement at the time of writing this article.