हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Snapdeal

Snapdeal files papers with Sebi for Rs 1,250 crore IPO

The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of 3.07 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Snapdeal files papers with Sebi for Rs 1,250 crore IPO

New Delhi: E-commerce platform Snapdeal has filed preliminary documents with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of 3.07 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from fresh issue would be used towards funding organic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, CLSA India and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Snapdealinitial public offerIPO
Next
Story

10-minute grocery deliver app Zepto raises $100 million

Must Watch

PT6M28S

DNA: Gabriel Boric, 'most powerful' leader at the age of 35