Snapdeal Toofani Sale 2022: 'Around 80 per cent festive discount on these items'; details inside

With the festive season around the corner, online retailers are coming out with festive sales. Since the customers keep exploring cheaper alternatives, now they can choose the best available options from Snapdeal's Toofani Sale Festive Dhamaka, Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale and Amazon's Great Indian Festival. Online retailer Snapdeal has announced its first sale of the 2022 festive season, the 'Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka' from today, i.e. September 23.

Snapdeal claimed that it will offer value-priced quality merchandise in key categories like home, fashion and beauty & personal care segment as part of the festive season sale.

The company said that its sale offers start from Rs 99 in categories such as festive lighting, beauty and grooming. "Offers in the Kitchen, Decor and furnishing categories start from Rs 129 onwards, while the Fashion categories, including apparel and accessories, will start from Rs 149-279. Gadgets and Appliances will be marked down up to 80%, with bumper discounts on popular electronic items like Trimmers, Earpods, Speakers and Smart Watches," it claimed.

The discounts are available across segments like fashion, home, kitchen, beauty, appliances and much more. Snapdeal will come out with special 'Maha Bumper Offers', 'Midnight Rush Hour' offers, '4-hour Deals' and 'Hero Offers' during its sale to showcase popular consumer choices. "Keeping in mind the preferred price point of value shoppers, the festive season sale will offer an extensive selection at price points starting from Rs 299 and Rs 399 onwards," it said.

Customers will also get a large selection of offers on Digital Gift Cards covering Food, Entertainment, Travel, and Fashion spending.

Snapdeal will curate special stores on different days to mark Navratri, Durga Puja, Karva Chauth and Dhanteras Store to help shoppers find all items for their personal and gifting needs related to these festivals.