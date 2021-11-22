Social media influencers creating a buzz amid pandemic, says Anubhav Mukherjee

The use of social media platforms to connect with your audience in order to promote your brand, improve sales, and drive website traffic is known as social media marketing. This include creating compelling content for your social media profiles, listening to and connecting with your followers, analysing your outcomes, and running social media ads.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, and Snapchat are the most popular social media platforms right now.

There are also a number of social media management solutions available to assist organisations get the most out of the sites mentioned above. Buffer, for example, is a social media management platform that can assist you in achieving success with your social media marketing. We aim to help you succeed, whether you're trying to develop a brand or expand your business.

Businesses nowadays use social media in a variety of ways. For instance, a company worried about what people are saying about its brand on social media would monitor conversations and respond to key references (social media listening and engagement). (social media analytics). If a company wants to reach a specific group of people at a large scale, it will run highly targeted social media ads (social media advertising).

Picture this, there is a story of Anubhav Mukherjee who founded The Kolkata Buzz, the City of Joy’s most famous social media platform that has garnered 300k+ Followers on Instagram, and 1.5 Million+ on Facebook within 5 years.

Having spent a few months in the city Anubhav would click several pictures and short videos on his phone which he started to post on social media. Seeing the overwhelming response he launched his page “The Kolkata Buzz” and it became an instant hit during the year 2016 Durga puja.

The Kolkata Buzz success led Anubhav to start his own registered company - Buzzaffair ventures (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED. The digital marketing agency is into brands, Influencer marketing, event promotions, and social media management.