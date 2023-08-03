Son Of A Salesman, Used To Cut Rocks When Was In Class 6th, Know Story Of This Man Who Once Earned Rs 40 Per Day To Deal With Economic Problems, Now Net Worth Is Rs...

New Delhi: 'Labour never goes in vain,' you must hear this famous dictum. But, the man on whom the rags-to-riches story is based, is the perfect example. A boy who was born and bought up in a small village and had a struggling early life, now built an empire of over Rs 25 crore. And the man is Nitin Godse. Godse is an Indian businessman and currently serving as a managing director of Excel Gas and Equipments.

Here's the uplifting tale of his accomplishment.

Nitin Godse: Early Life

Nitin Godse hails from Akole, a small village in Maharshtra's Ahmednagar district. With an earning of Rs 400 per month, his father worked as a salesman in a local shop. The monthly wages of his father are not sufficient for his needs.

So, at a very early age, he started doing odd jobs for the economic support of his father and the family. When he was in class 6th, he worked on a nearby farm, cut rocks, dug wells, and make Rs 40 daily.

Nitin Godse: Education

After completing school education, he tried to enter into business and open a poultry farm but failed. Then he did B.Sc (Honours). After graduating and completing his college, he worked at Orkay Industries as a supervisor and later at Technova Imaging System.

Godse quickly saw that obtaining an MBA would increase his employment prospects. He so used his money to pay for his study at the Institute of Business Management and Administration in Pune. Godse began working for an agro-based company that sold packaged veggies in 1995, shortly after receiving his MBA.

Nitin Godse: Professional Career

Sadly, the business closed, leaving him without a job. He received an offer in 1996 from a broker who had made an investment in a business of a similar nature. Nitin spent the entire day delivering veggies. Godse slipped into sadness after his supervisor refused to give him a promotion after six months. This was a sea change in his life.

Nitin Godse began working as a manager at Span Gas after two months. The business catered to the domestic petrol consumer market. The company's turnover increased from Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs during his tenure at Span Gas.

Nitin Godse: Foundation Of Excel Engineering

Soon, Godse went ahead and founded his own business. He borrowed Rs 10,000 from his father in 1999 to start Excel Engineering. After receiving his first significant order in 2000, he never looked back.

Orders from all around the nation began to come in for his company. His company employed hundreds now, up from just three in 2000.