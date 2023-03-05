topStoriesenglish2580067
SOUTH KOREAN INFLUENCER

South Korean Influencer's Video Of Trying Zomato’s Worst Rated Restaurant Goes Viral, Netizens Give Mixed Reactions – Watch

Meggy Kim is a South Korean Influencer who is currently on a visit to India, trying different Indian cuisine across the country.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 10:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A South Korean Influencer Meggy Kim tried food of Zomato’s worst rated restaurant. His post has gone viral on the internet and brought a mixed reactions from netizens. She tried after a request of her fan who asked her to taste Zomato’s worst rated restaurant food. She ordered the food from a restaurant named ‘House of China’ a veg platter including rice, raita, and a curry. At the end of the video, she finished the entire meal and took a swipe by saying whether she would have a worst taste.

Netizens have mixed reaction

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meggy Kim (@meggykim_)

One user wrote, “food should be just tasty rating doesn’t matter”.

Another user has taken a dig and said typical Indian railway meal…sounds tasty to her.

A user said sometimes competitors in the same locality pay people to order from competitors, in exchange of bad ratings n reviews go boost their own business.

Going in depth, a user commented that there were few groups in WhatsApp where you get food in exchange for bad reviews + discounts offers for next order and all.  

