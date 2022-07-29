New Delhi: We have a video with us that will definitely do the work and might even move you if you need even a tiny amount of motivation. There are difficult times, but occasionally people are stronger, as this Zomato agent demonstrated. A wheelchair-using Zomato employee is shown delivering food in a video that has become popular online, and we are confident that you will watch it often just to be inspired.

Grooming Bulls, a page on Instagram, posted the now-viral video there. A Zomato representative with a disability is shown bringing food in a wheelchair in the small video. Actually, there was a motor linked to the wheelchair to make transporting simple. Over 6 lakh people have viewed the popular video.

The caption for the photo reads, "Best example of inspiration."

The video became extremely popular, garnering over 6 lakh views and a tonne of online comments. Some individuals even praised Zomato for hiring a person with special needs for the position.

First of all, thanks to the Zomato manager who provided him a job, a user commented.

A new user said, "Hats off sir."