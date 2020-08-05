Spicejet Extra Seats: Passenger can book two seats or a full row to make air travel safe and comfortable

New Delhi: Budget carrier Spicejet on Wednesday announced Spicejet Extra Seats, allowing passenger to book two seats or even a full row to make their air travel safer and more comfortable.

SpiceJet Extra Seats is available across the airline’s domestic network and passengers opting for it will be automatically entitled to a host of complimentary privilege services such as priority check-in, preferred boarding and bag out service, the airline said.

The option is available online while those passengers who want to book more than one row can do so through the airline’s call centre.

Last month, SpiceJet came up with a COVID insurance cover for its passengers. The insurance cover, ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 300,000 at a premium for Rs 443 to Rs 1564 a year (including GST), covers hospital expenses and all pre and post hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively. The cover includes tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19.

Airlines such as Vistara airline and Indigo have also launched similar scheme recently, allowing passenger to book extra seats while air travelling.

On August 4, SpiceJet said that it has secured slots at London’s Heathrow Airport to operate flights between India and UK effective September 1, 2020.

“In continuation of our earlier communication dated July 24, 2020 informing designation for UK operations, we would like to further inform you that SpiceJet has secured slots at London Heathrow Airport to operate flights effective September 1, 2020,” the company said in a BSE filing.

“This is presently under the bubble arrangement between India and UK and effective upto end of summer schedule i.e. October 23, 2020. The same shall be extended basis the resumption of regular operations. The Company is also in advance discussion to secure slots for winter schedule for regular operations,” it added.