SpiceJet flyer? Now get Covid-19 test facility at home – Know how to book test

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced a very convenient facility for the passengers who are planning their air travel. The company said that those planning an air travel should not be worried about the hassles of getting a Covid test done, as the airline has got the passengers covered.

SpiceJet will facilitate the online booking of COVID-19 RT-PCR test for its passengers which can be conducted within the comfort of their homes in India and the UAE with the help of VFS Global.

"As the COVID-19 negative test report has become mandatory for passengers, especially for international travel, there are rising apprehensions among travellers regarding the entire process of complying with various pre-travel requirements. Passengers travelling by SpiceJet, however, need not worry. The airline will enable its customers to book the COVID-19 RT-PCR test using the convenient appointment booking service offered by VFS Global, a company statement said.

Here is how to book the test

To book the test, customers can visit SpiceJet’s website at and avail the service under the ‘Add-ons’ section.



To initiate the booking process one needs to click on the ‘Book now’ button and follow a few simple steps to book an appointment.



Customers can either request for a test at their doorstep or visit the nearby lab, as per their convenience and the available schedule.



Besides, customers will also be offered the option to select their preferred testing location and appointment slot.



At the end of the booking one needs to provide their personal details including the identity proof to confirm the appointment.

Indian customers can submit their sample either at a location of choice using the ‘At your Doorstep’ service or visit an associated ICMR approved lab Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Pune. Test fees will be as per the regulated prices set by local government bodies and same rates will apply for children and adults.

Passengers travelling from UAE may submit their test samples at the partnered certified laboratory in Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, or Sharjah, or at a location of choice within the UAE. The test prices will start as low as AED 160 for both children and adults.

The test reports will be sent by the associated laboratory to the registered email address of the individual within 24 to 60 hours, ensuring confidentiality of the result.

“We have been constantly working towards making the travel experience more comfortable for our passengers. SpiceJet’s online booking of the COVID-19 test is a step in that direction and we believe that this will give our passengers the confidence and peace of mind while adjusting to the new norms of travelling. Though the service is currently available for customers in India and the UAE, we plan to roll it out for a host of other countries very soon,” Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said.