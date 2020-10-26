हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SpiceJet

SpiceJet launches eight new flights from India to Bangladesh – Check introductory offer, ticket prices

SpiceJet will operate non-stop flights between Kolkata and Chittagong four-times-a-week. 

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday launched eight new international flights between India and Bangladesh. The flight services have been launched under the air bubble agreement between the two countries. The airline also announced the addition of Chittagong as its 11th international destination.

SpiceJet will operate non-stop flights between Kolkata and Chittagong four-times-a-week. Besides, the airline will operate flights on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi, Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata and Chennai-Dhaka-Chennai sectors. All the flights are scheduled to commence from November 5, 2020.

SpiceJet will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes.

SpiceJet has announced introductory (all-inclusive) starting fares of Rs 4,255 on Kolkata-Chittagong, Rs 4,939 on Chittagong-Kolkata, Rs 4,638 on Kolkata-Dhaka, Rs 5,478 on Dhaka-Kolkata, Rs 7,749 on Delhi-Dhaka, Rs 10,135 on Dhaka-Delhi, Rs 5,128 on Chennai-Dhaka and Rs 7,308 on Dhaka-Chennai sectors.

“SpiceJet is delighted to add Chittagong as its 11th international destination and announce the launch of our new flights connecting Dhaka with Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. We have always witnessed good demand on our flights to Bangladesh and we are confident that our new flights will bring smooth connectivity for the passengers travelling on these routes,” Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said.

The port city of Chittagong is Bangladesh’s second largest city besides being one of the country’s major financial hubs. Being an important center in Bangladesh for international trade, the city is a key destination for business travelers, SpiceJet added.

