SpiceJet launches new in-flight entertainment system; check how to download it

New Delhi: In a bid to provide seamless delivery of content on to the personal devices of passengers through Wi-Fi network, domestic airline SpiceJet on Monday (August 10) launched ‘SpiceScreen’ -new complimentary in-flight entertainment system, according to a company statement.

The new system is an enhanced version of the airline’s existing in-flight entertainment. SpiceScreen is stated to be a first-of-its-kind, light-in-weight, wireless entertainment system that will enable seamless delivery of content on to the personal devices of the passengers through the Wi-Fi network. SpiceScreen is now available across all SpiceJet flights.

Unlike traditional in-flight entertainment systems, flyers can easily access SpiceScreen on any of their hand-held devices – a smartphone, tablet, or a laptop by simply connecting to the onboard wireless network by following a few easy steps, it said.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “it makes me specially happy and proud that most of the technology used in SpiceScreen is ‘Made in India’ – developed indigenously by our team along with a local startup. Using Android phones, weighing around 200 grams each, to perform the dual role of Wi-Fi servers and content hub is a remarkable achievement and costs us barely 1% of the cost that we were paying previously to foreign service providers!”

He further said, “Going forward, we will use the local Wi-Fi for providing additional onboard services to our customers. This is yet another step in our journey towards a stronger and a more Aatma Nirbhar airline.”

According to the statement, SpiceJet’s collaboration with a local startup is backed by a strong belief in the idea of ‘Make in India’. This belief encouraged us to develop our own higher quality, low-cost indigenous solution for in-flight entertainment at 35,000 feet.



The technology enables us to use off the shelf, cost effective android mobile phones as the Wi-Fi server and router as well as the content hub and server. The mobile phones are loaded with our specialized software and do not require SIM cards and each mobile phone can serve about 40 simultaneous connections.

With two such mobile phones on-board, we are ready to offer every passenger the seamless high-quality movie watching experience. The entire system underwent rigorous safety checks including extensive safety and radio interference tests before being certified by the regulators to go live.



"Our unique Wi-Fi server on-board allows us to quickly innovate in other areas too by developing software for other customer needs without having to depend on a foreign provider. In the coming months, the food and beverage menu and duty-free sale items will be available on the passenger’s mobile devices and can be ordered on-board through the device. All this and much more awaiting on-board for every SpiceJet flyer with our ’never before’ innovations aimed to give the best of flying experience," the company said.

Flyers need to follow the three easy steps given below to connect to SpiceScreen:

1. Put your device in airplane mode.

2. Enable Wi-Fi and connect to ‘SPICESCREEN’ Wi-Fi.

3. Open your favourite browser and visit spicescreen.com

Notably, SpiceScreen’s multimedia library will host an abundance of indulging content catering to audiences across all age groups. Ranging from the latest critically acclaimed, blockbuster movies such as Gully Boy, Uri, Raazi, Parmanu and Petta, to popular TV shows like The Kapil Sharma show, Koffee with Karan and hilarious stand-up comedy specials from Kenny Sebastian, Filtercopy and What the Folks, the platform will have something for everyone.

The airline will also feature compelling regional content for users in 8 major languages – Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi and Gujarati – with popular regional movies like Petta, Agni Devi (Tamil), Wass..Up Zindagi (Gujarati), Mayurakshi (Bengali). Besides, fun-filled content for kids such as Super Bheem, Suppandi & Friends will keep the tiny tots pleasantly engaged on-board.