SpiceJet launches Red Hot international sale, fares start at Rs 3,999

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced Red Hot international sale offering international tickets starting at Rs 3,999.

“This holiday season SpiceJet, India’s favourite airline, wants everyone to enjoy an international trip at surprisingly low fares! The airline is offering red hot fares on select international sectors,” the company said in a statement.

The sale is available for booking period from August 26 to August 30 for travel period till March 31, 2020. Tickets will be available on first-come-first-served basis, SpiceJet said.

The all-inclusive one-way fares begin from as low as Rs 3,999 for popular destinations such as Colombo from Chennai and Dhaka from Kolkata and Guwahati.

Tickets from Kochi to Male are available for as low as Rs 4,299, Bangkok-Kolkata for Rs 4,699, Dubai-Mumbai for Rs 5,399, Mumbai-Bangkok for Rs 6,899, Bangkok-Delhi for Rs 7,199 among others.