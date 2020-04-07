SpiceJet operates India’s first cargo-on-seat flight to carry vital supplies from Delhi to Chennai

New Delhi: Low-cost domestic airline SpiceJet on Tuesday (April 7) operated the country’s first cargo-on-seat flight carrying vital supplies in the passenger cabin and belly space from Delhi to Chennai, said a company statement.

"The aircraft flew from Delhi to Chennai. From Chennai, it operated to Surat and from Surat, it operated back to Chennai. The aircraft will operate from Chennai to Mumbai and from Mumbai to Delhi later today with cargo on-board," the statement said.

The airline is stated to have taken due approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and then deployed a Boeing 737 NG aircraft for this purpose.

The SpiceJet Aircraft will do five rotations today ensuring that vital supplies are delivered in the shortest possible time, it said, adding that the airline has carried over 1400 tons of cargo operating around 200 domestic and international cargo flights.

According to SpiceJet, special seat covers made from flame-proof material were used to cover the seats and the cargo on seat was secured with restraints, adding "To ensure optimum utilisation of space, the overhead bin, were also used."



The airline will carry 11 tons of vital supplies in passenger cabin and belly space from Delhi to Chennai.